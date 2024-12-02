ELEVEN selects Gr4vy to expand and scale payments

This announcement comes as streaming services have tapped into POPs to scale in response to increasing consumer demand for over-the-top streaming services, according to the press release. The online sports live video streaming market is projected to reach USD 87.3 million by 2028, pointing to opportunities for businesses to meet customer demand, says ELEVEN.

Gr4vy’s cloud payments consulted the livestream platform on the payment method and features required to help it scale by adopting PayPal as a payment option. Through PayPal, implemented through the Gr4vy platform, ELEVEN is now able to have recurring merchant-initiated transactions without the need to involve the consumer. This has allowed the company to achieve new user acquisition and global country coverage without hiring or reassigning software developers, according to Gr4vy.