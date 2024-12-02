Elevate rolls out prime credit card for non-prime consumers

Today Card was designed with prime features to help expand access to credit for non-prime consumers with a credit card product that promotes responsible use. Today Card offers a family share feature where customers can request additional cards with access to a specified portion of one’s credit line, including alerts and the ability to turn a card on or off. In addition, it offers free credit score monitoring and a full-service mobile app along with custom purchase and fraud alerts.

Today Card features include:

Available on iOS and Android devices;

Credit lines up to USD 3,500;

Rates as low as 29.99% (variable based on Prime);

Zero liability fraud protection;

Fraud alerts and custom purchase alerts (through email, SMS, or push notifications through the mobile app);

Family share feature – For a USD 10 one-time fee per card, customers can receive additional cards for family members, turn the cards on and off, and assign portions of their credit line to each user

Credit score monitor – Customers can view credit score and monthly credit reports.

The pilot program has launched a waitlist for consumers to express interest in applying for the card in the future.