Elevate partners with Visa for push to debit health reimbursements

The Visa Direct programme allows Elevate customers to offer their employees seamless and quick access to healthcare reimbursements. By choosing Elevate, employees can handle reimbursements for their healthcare plans in a faster and easier manner.

The company’s API-driven platform will manage and power out-of-pocket costs and, with its OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology, will read uploaded receipts and reimburse employees within the same day via their preferred payment method – direct deposit, Venmo accounts, or Visa accounts linked to their debit/ credit cards.

Elevate’s innovation is that these healthcare reimbursements will be made in real time. Moreover, the platform allows employees to view, plan, and manage their pre-tax benefits from a single dashboard available both for mobile and web.