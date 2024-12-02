Elemica announces SAP upgrades for its supply chain network

This new level of interoperability leverages SAP data exchanged with the Elemica Digital Supply Network using powerful universal business document technology for trading partners to share. As a result, there is no need for any software to be installed and used with SAP S/4HANA or SAP ERP. This supply chain interoperability with the Elemica Digital Supply Network is seamless to the client and trading partner participants, significantly simplifying the time and effort required by Elemica clients to migrate to SAP S/4HANA.

Both versions of the SAP S/4HANA and SAP ERP are enabled to support transaction document formats to and from Elemica that accelerate project deployments. Elemica’s patented Universal Business Document (UBD) approach to interface disparate systems and connect trading partners makes zero disruption upgrades for their supply chain network a reality.