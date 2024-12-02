Electroverse and Enfuce launch UK fleet payment card

The card is intended to support businesses in managing costs tied to electric vehicle (EV) operations and general fleet expenditure.

The Electroverse Business Payments Card is built on Visa’s Fleet 2.0 open-loop framework. It blends EV charging, traditional refuelling, and other mobility-related costs, such as maintenance, meals, and travel, into a single payment solution.

Moreover, the offering enables real-time transaction monitoring, spending limits, fraud prevention, and compliance with applicable financial regulations.

Context and infrastructure behind the launch

The new solution leverages Enfuce’s modular, cloud-based platform, which is designed to meet complex regulatory and operational requirements. According to representatives from Enfuce, the company’s certification as the first issuer processor for Visa Fleet 2.0 in Europe positioned it to deliver on the technical demands of this product.

According to the official press release, this collaboration builds on Electroverse’s existing infrastructure, which connects EV drivers to over 960,000 chargers across more than 1,100 operator brands in 40 countries. With regulatory pressures increasing and electric vehicles projected to dominate commercial fleets by the end of the decade, the new card aims to address the growing need for integrated and scalable payment systems.

Officials from Electroverse stated that the card reflects ongoing efforts to simplify EV adoption for businesses by streamlining operational and financial management tools.

The initiative also represents part of a wider UK expansion strategy for Enfuce. In 2024, the company received its Electronic Money Institution licence from the Financial Conduct Authority and entered into partnerships with multiple British firms, including a deal with payments provider allpay Limited.

Representatives from both companies noted that the card is designed to offer full visibility into fleet-related costs, enabling businesses to better control and forecast mobility spending.