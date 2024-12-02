Electroneum the first cryptocurrency to introduce KYC procedures

Electroneum has partnered with regtech company Yoti to enable its customers to complete elements of KYC via Yoti’s digital identity app. It will adopt a tiered approach to KYC, which will involve each user providing proof of identification based on the amount of ETN, Electroneum’s digital currency, they hold or send from their wallets.

Yoti will help to streamline and simplify the process by letting individuals prove their identity in seconds and share their verified details, removing the need for them to present forms of identification multiple times and keeping their documents secure.