Electrocomponents acquires Monition

Monition will initially operate within the RS Northern European sub-region of EMEA as an extension of Electrocomponents’ Technical Services. Monition provides managed services in areas such as condition monitoring, predictive maintenance and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to improve their customers’ reliability, operability and maintainability.

According to Monition, whilst they already have customer solutions including calibration, e-procurement and inventory management solutions, the Monition portfolio will enable us to provide our customer base with the intelligent solutions they need to maintain their operations more effectively and as such will bring us closer to becoming first choice for our customers. We are thrilled to welcome Monition to RS and the Electrocomponents Group.

Monition will retain its trading name and, as part of RS, will benefit from the financial strength, scale and international spread of the broader Electrocomponents Group as the business scales.