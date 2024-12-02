Elavon partners with PPRO Group to boost cross-border ecommerce

By partnering with PPRO, Elavno strengthens its existing European acquiring proposition, allowing its customers’ shoppers to choose their preferred local payment method when shopping online including direct debit, bank transfers, cash-based e-payments, and e-wallets.

Elavon provides a single integration and customer service experience for both domestic and international payments processing. Elavon’s customers will now be able to add more than 50 preferred local and international payment methods.

To learn more about PPRO Group, visit our online payments company database for a complete profile with services and offerings.