Elavon launches new payments interface for hospitality industry

According to the official press release, Elavon Cloud Payments Interface embeds payments safely for both guests and merchants. For guests, it simplifies the ability to pay anywhere, anytime while protecting their payment data and information. For hospitality businesses in the US, Canada and the Caribbean, this cloud-based system scales payments and supports third-party payments providers, while being PCI compliant.











Benefits the system provides business owners and franchisees:

Integrated Guest Experiences: bring payment capabilities to every stage of the guest journey, from booking reservations to checking-out and leverage transactions and updates reflected across PMS and POS devices in real-time. System offers full support of contactless and mobile payments.

Cloud Transformation and Developer Experience: the RESTful API allows straightforward integration and development of cloud-based software tools to accept payments. Allows integration with third party payments providers.

Device Integration and Scale: add new locations and devices, pairing without significant infrastructure changes or investments through the cloud.

Enhanced Security: Elavon’s suite of fraud protection capabilities from the start of implementation.

Compliance: automatic software updates systems are always up-to-date with the latest features and patches.





About Elavon

Elavon is owned by US Bank and provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the US, Europe, and Canada. Elavon is a key provider for airlines, hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education. Its payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to the largest global enterprises.

