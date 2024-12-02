Elavon joines forces with Verizon for mPOS system

By joining forces with US telecommunication company Verizon and talech, a provider of mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solutions, Elavon is introducing an mPOS system for small and medium businesses in the US.

This solution integrates Elavon’s payment and loyalty solutions, talech’s software platform and Verizon’s 4G LTE network, enabling customers to take orders, manage inventory, access customer information and view daily reports. In addition, the new solution provides businesses with enhanced insights through ‘big data’ analysis.

talech’s POS processes payments via Elavon’s encrypted payment processing platform and also is integrated with Elavon’s Fanfare loyalty and gift card programs, which allows SMBs to deliver rewards to customers at the point-of-sale. In addition, by accessing the Fanfare dashboard, small businesses can target participating customers with offers and promotional campaigns.

Verizon Communications is a global provider of broadband and other wireless and wireline communications services to consumer, business, government and wholesale customers.

Elavon is owned by US Bancorp and provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the US, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Puerto Rico.