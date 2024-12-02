



Elavon’s Mass Transit Payments are designed to simplify and secure riders' transactions, allowing everyone to concentrate on reaching their destinations smoothly and securely. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is one of the transit systems in the United States offering daily ridership for multiple customers and individuals.

In addition, both SEPTA and Elavon will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.

More information on the announcement

Elavon’s Mass Transit Payment solution is expected to remove the need for unnecessary terminal equipment and specific transit cards, reducing transaction costs and streamlining boarding processes for transit agencies.

Moreover, contactless payments not only improve the process of streamlining transaction monitoring and organization through online banking or monthly credit card statements but also provide transit agencies with optimised insights into their ridership volume and fluctuations. The Visa Acceptance Platform will act as both the gateway and payment management system for Mass Transit Payments.

Riders can now enjoy the convenience of tap-and-board payment without the need for a ticket, reducing the number of cards in their wallet and eliminating paper tickets.

This collaboration expands Elavon’s Mass Transit offerings, bringing their contactless payment solutions to transit systems around the world. Noteworthy locations where these services are available include Venice and Genoa in Italy, along with Monterey in California and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.