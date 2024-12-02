Elavon announces partnership with Virgin Atlantic





Elavon, a global payments company and subsidiary of US Bank, partners with airline Virgin Atlantic to offer versatile payment solutions, including Multi-Currency Conversion. The collaboration ensures tailored payment solutions for Virgin Atlantic’s global growth.

Officials from Elavon said that Virgin Atlantic is a well-known airline and they’re excited to be powering its payments to ensure it meets the needs of its customers, and continues to grow globally.

Elavon has more than 30 years of experience providing payments for airlines, and its strong financial background as a US Bank subsidiary will assist Virgin Atlantic in growing its business. The company currently serves eight of the Top 10 airlines globally, and has more than 100 airlines partners.

Also commenting on this partnership, officials from Virgin Atlantic said that Elavon’s expertise with global airlines, its dedicated airlines team, and their ability to work rapidly to form bespoke solutions make it a shrewd choice for Virgin Atlantic to partner with on their payments needs.





More news from Elavon

In August 2023, Elavon has introduced the talech terminal to enhance small business efficiency. The solution is a versatile point-of-sale system with diverse payment options. The software provides intuitive interface, product organisation, basic reporting, credit card surcharge, inventory, and employee management support. It expands Elavon's suite of integrated payment and banking solutions for small businesses.

In April 2023, US Bank and Elavon have partnered with the California Restaurant Association (CRA) to offer tailored payment solutions for the state's 22,000 restaurants.

The collaboration aims to enhance restaurant operations and customer payments, emphasising quick and secure transactions. Elavon plans to support the CRA's needs through marketing assistance and comprehensive banking and payment services.

Research by US Bank and Elavon indicates that expedited ordering and payment options significantly impact restaurant choices, with a growing demand for alternative payment methods like peer-to-peer and mobile wallets.





What does Elavon do?

Elavon, a subsidiary of US Bancorp, operates globally with 4,300+ employees across 10 countries. It offers businesses a unified payment platform, ensuring quick and secure setups for in-store, online, and mobile transactions. Registered in Ireland, Elavon Financial Services DAC is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland, providing credit services and adhering to UK and Irish regulations.