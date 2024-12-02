Elavon and Societe Generale partner for pan-European payment services

Societe Generale’s business clients will now have access to Elavon’s cross-border payment capabilities in the UK, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland. This will complement Societe Generale’s established payments infrastructure (face-to-face and ecommerce) in France.

Elavon’s payments services include accepting electronic payments from payment cards, digital wallets, alternative payment methods and real-time bank transfer capabilities. The company offers a full range of payments solutions to international businesses across more than 30 countries in Europe.

This includes Elavon’s omni-commerce payment solution, which offers businesses the ability to accept payments in any payment environment needed, including in-store, mobile, mail/telephone order (MO/TO) and online.