Elavon and Santander UK renew alliance

Since 2004, Elavon and Santander have worked together to offer payments solutions to businesses throughout the UK.

With a focus on innovation, the partnership brings additional investment in technology to support ecommerce and deepen relationships with customers, helping them grow and operate more efficiently. Businesses and consumers both benefit from Elavon’s payments solutions in any environment needed, including card-present, in-app, mail/telephone, on-line as well as across international borders.

Santander UK provides banking solutions to personal customers as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporate businesses across a variety of industries including; manufacturing, restaurants, hotels, professional services, transport, construction, technology, charities and more. This partnership will enable Santander to better serve a wide range of businesses with bespoke payments solutions such as the recent provision of 1,100 cashless terminals for The Royal British Legion’s 2019 Poppy Appeal. The deployment of contactless terminals for a UK charitable campaign resulted in over 120,000 ‘tapped’ donations to the Legion this year.

Elavon offers a full range of payments solutions and security and fraud prevention services across more than 30 countries in Europe.