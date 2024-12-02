Elavon acquires payment software solutions provider CenPOS

CenPOS focuses on three industry verticals: automotive, travel and entertainment (T&E), and general B2B transactions. In addition, CenPOS’ distribution strategy and product capability fit Elavon’s features.

Elavon accepts and processes payments on behalf of more than a million businesses in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Europe; thus, adding CenPOS to the US Bancorp family will provide greater scale and streamlined payments capabilities.

The acquisition closed on January 8, 2019. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.