El Salvador - a promising ecommerce market?

The country in question is on the route for constant rising in what concerns online purchases. The primary players in El Salvador in terms of ecommerce are Siman, Sears, Trans Express and Super Selectos.

The predictions set by Aerocasillas in terms of the country’s online sales point to a growth of 55% for 2014, mainly because there is a record in growth of platforms and strategies for extending transaction rates.

Presently, more than 50% of purchases are done via personal computers, 20% via tablets and another 20% via handsets.

