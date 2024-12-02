Eika Bank launches mobile wallet with Nets and Oberthur Technologies

Eika is now ready to launch the Eika mobile wallet, which will initially be available for use by 100,000 potential customers of seven local Norwegian banks in June 2015. From the outset, the new NFC-based solution will be supported by the smartphone manufacturer Samsung.

Eika is launching its mobile wallet based on a new mobile payments technology from Nets, one of northern Europe’s providers of payment solutions, and Oberthur Technologies, a global digital security solutions provider for the mobility space.

In addition to Nets and Oberthur Technologies, Samsung Electronics Nordic AB is also participating in the solution, which will be available on selected Samsung handsets in Q2 2015.

The Eika Group is a Norway-based financial service group. It is owned by 75 local banks and provides banking solutions to them in the field of infrastructure – including IT, digital solutions and payments – as well as a range of financial products and services. The Eika Alliance, which includes the Eika Group, the 75 local banks and Eika Boligkreditt, has one million customers and total assets of more than NOK 350 billion.

Nets is a provider of digital values through consulting and IT solutions. Nets have 2,800 employees in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Estonia.

OT is a digital security solutions provider for the mobility space. OT is present in the payment, telecommunications and identity markets, and it provides end-to-end solutions in the smart transactions, mobile financial services, machine-to-machine, digital identity and transport and access control fields.