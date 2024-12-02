Eightfold increase shown in wearable transactions in 2019

In Europe, payment-enabled wearables are already available in 26 EU countries, offering over 30 different devices. Mastercard suggests that 33% of all wearable transactions in 2019 came from the Netherlands, followed by the UK with 18%, Switzerland with 8%, and Russia with 7%. This includes both active wearables (with a battery) and passive wearables (without a battery), such as bracelets, rings, and regular watches.

However, globally, most wearable payments were made in Australia, followed by the Netherlands. The US comes in eighth place, while all other countries in the global top 10 are European, with a total number of European transactions in 2019 being 19,4 times higher than North America.