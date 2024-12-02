EIC Group, MiNiT introduce biometrics payment card

The card will offer biometric technology utilizing card members fingerprints for a secure payment system. The Elite Influential Card is a new general purpose reloadable prepaid card with an embedded EMV chip which features an NFC enabling feature and proprietary “live” fingerprint sensor that adds a biometric layer for extra security when making card payments.

Interested applicants may apply for the Elite Influential Card and register for the Elite Influential Club. Applicants will only have access to the social media website after they are approved and receive their cards in the mail. Then, they will register their cards on the site and will be able to enjoy the Elite Influential Social Network.