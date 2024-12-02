Nexi will use the EIB funds worth EUR 220 million to develop and manage projects aimed at modernising digital payments in Europe, and to finance specific initiatives that leverage the expertise of Nexi Digital, a European technological innovation hub created in collaboration with Reply, an Italian company focused on digital transformation in Europe.











Sustainable digital payment innovation in Europe

The identified projects are fully aligned with Nexi Group’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives, which have already been communicated to the market. These include promoting digital payment innovation across Europe, creating jobs for young people and in disadvantaged areas, and enhancing environmental sustainability by optimising data centres and developing cloud-based activities.

This is the first EIB loan granted to a publicly listed company in the digital payments sector, underscoring Nexi’s commitment to advancing the digital and technological transition.

In a comment, officials from EIB said this operation represents a step forward in the development of Europe-wide digital payment solutions, helping to reduce the use of cash and prevent fraud and tax evasion. This operation highlights EIB’s commitment to promoting digitalisation and innovation in businesses and public sector organisations, which are key elements of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Nexi’s representative replied by saying they are happy that the European Investment Bank has recognised their ongoing commitment to the development of innovative products and services promoting digital payment reliability and security, two key requirements for rolling out these services in the European countries where they operate. This agreement is further confirmation that even major players like the EIB recognise Nexi’s vital role in developing and supporting digitalisation in Europe.





What does Nexi do?

Nexi is a paytech company in Europe focused on driving the transition to a cashless society. Operating in high-growth markets, Nexi offers a diverse range of innovative products and solutions across merchant solutions, issuing solutions, and digital banking solutions. By leveraging its advanced technological platform and industry expertise, the company supports the digital economy globally, helping businesses of all sizes improve their payment processes. Committed to innovation and customer needs, Nexi aims to simplify payments and foster stronger relationships between people and businesses.