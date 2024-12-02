Egypt registers internet growth, shows ecommerce potential

An e-Intensity Index report by the Boston Consulting Group reveals that Egypt has been surpassing Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and average OECD countries in terms of internet e-intensity.

According to a research conducted by Jumia, an Africa-based ecommerce retailer, ecommerce is one of fastest growing industry segments as well as one with the largest potential opportunities for economic growth. It’s a market that is expected to grow by 36% in 2016.