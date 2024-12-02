Egypt launches government e-payment channel

The act regulates cashless payments and assists the country on its journey towards digital transformation and financial inclusion. It obliges people to pay government fees, taxes, and services electronically whenever they exceed EGP 500 (around USD 30) at allocated points of sale. If the payer chooses to pay in cash, a 10% fee will be added.

People can pay their dues from salary e-cards, credit cards, debit accounts, and pension cards or buy rechargeable cards to conduct their transactions. For six months, individuals may acquire, free of charge, prepaid cards at several banks including the National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, Banque du Caire, Commercial International Bank and the Agricultural Bank of Egypt. In addition, several government bodies have already created databases that would enable citizens to pay directly for the services through their bank accounts.

The infrastructure for the new network in Egypt’s public-sector bodies has been completed.