eGifter partners GoCoin to accept Dogecoin and Litecoin payments

Thus, the company aims to provide a fraud-free transaction at only 1% of the cost- versus over 2% with a credit card.

GoCoin is an international digital currency platform that enables merchants to accept bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin and other digital currencies. In recent times, Bitcoin Shop, a virtual currency ecommerce marketplace, has invested USD 1.5 million in digital currency payment platform GoCoin, in a Series A equity financing.