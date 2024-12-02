The collaboration is expected to help the bank expand into new customer segments, particularly within the premium and affluent categories.

As part of the arrangement, Mastercard will provide support for expanding EGBANK’s card portfolio through customised financial products. The effort is aimed at addressing evolving consumer needs while contributing to Egypt’s transition toward digital payment adoption.

Focus on expanding access and product diversity

According to representatives from EGBANK, the initiative aligns with the bank’s efforts to increase product diversity and improve service offerings for both existing and potential clients. The bank stated that through this collaboration, it expects to extend its reach to additional customer groups by incorporating more advanced payment capabilities and card products into its suite.

Officials from Mastercard indicated that the partnership is also part of a specific objective to help build a more inclusive digital payment ecosystem in Egypt. They noted that expanding access to digital financial tools remains a key focus in enabling long-term financial resilience and participation.

EGBANK currently provides a mix of banking services to individuals, SMEs, and larger corporations. Its digital offerings include mobile and internet banking platforms that allow users to access accounts and perform transactions remotely.





What else has Mastercard been up to?

In 2025, Mastercard has engaged in several partnerships in the EEMEA region, including one with Emirates NBD to improve the bank’s digital payment offerings.

As part of the collaboration, Emirates NBD integrated Mastercard Gateway within its Emirates NBD Pay platform, facilitating faster and more secure transactions. In essence, the partnership aimed to extend digital payment adoption across key markets in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye, with a focus on industries such as retail, hospitality, and real estate. By leveraging Mastercard’s payment technology, Emirates NBD planned to improve transaction security and efficiency for its corporate and government clients.