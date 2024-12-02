EG Group buys Kroger convenience store business

The transaction is expected to close in the Q1 of Kroger’s fiscal year and remains subject to customary closing conditions.

With USD 4 billion in total sales in 2016, the business includes 784 convenience stores in 18 states under banner names Turkey Hill Minit Markets, Loaf ‘N Jug, KwikShop, Tom Thumb and QuickStop.

According to the agreement, EG Group will establish its North American headquarters in Cincinnati and will continue to operate stores under the established banner names.

The EG Group has more than 2,600 sites across the UK, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Italy. The company secured approximately 1,000 gas station assets from Esso in Germany, which will be integrated into its network in the Q4 of 2018.

With the addition of the Kroger assets, EG Group will own and operate approximately 4,400 sites across Europe and the US.