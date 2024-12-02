Eftpos launches QR code payment platform

The QR code payments platform, dubbed eQR, will be accessible via Eftpos-owned Beem wallet. Customers will also be able to for a ‘limited time’ load up loyalty rewards with triple SubCard reward dollars.

The company completed the first stage of building the new QR code payment infrastructure in July 2021, and was trialing it with ‘several’ Australian merchants. Eftpos had initially planned to begin rolling out the new consumer payment option before 2022, but this was delayed due to extended COVID-19 lockdown across Australia.

Eftpos previously said that consumer familiarity with QR codes through COVID-19 safe practices would help with the uptake. Other partners that were previously in line to also help with the rollout of eQR included Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Coles, Woolworths, Azupay, and Merchant Warriors.