eFAWATEERcom launches e-payment portal for card holders

The portal was established in partnership with Madfoo3atCom for Electronic Payments Company payments gateway, MasterCard Internet Gateway Service (MiGS) and with Emerging Markets Payments Group (EMP Group) as the hosting company, zawya.com reports.

Both domestic citizens and expatriates are now able to inquire about, review and settle their bills online through the new eFAWATEERcom portal. These include water, electricity, telecom, education and healthcare bills, in addition to government fines and taxes. The portal also allows users to safely recharge their prepaid mobile phone balances online using all kind of payment cards that are accepted by MiGS from all around the globe via a unified system.

In June 2014, the mentioned services were made available to users who own bank accounts. eFAWATEERcom enabled them to instantly view and pay their bills via ATM machines, internet banking, mobile banking, bank branches and other electronic payment methods. Madfoo3atCom for Electronic Payments Company (Madfoo3atCom) won the tender announced by the CBJ to build, operate and administrate the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Service gateway (EBPPS) in Jordan.

Madfoo3atCom for Electronic Payments Company is a Jordanian Private Shareholding Company (PSC) established in 2011 in partnership with and with the support of Oasis500, with strategic shareholders from across Jordan and GCC. Madfoo3atCom for Electronic Payments Company aims to connect banks with billers to facilitate bill payment and inquiry through electronic channels.