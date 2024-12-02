eDOC partners Mitek to mitigate check fraud

The enhancements to eDOCMobile RDC is in response to growing credit union demand, which has nearly tripled in 2017, for mobile deposit capabilities in their mobile banking apps. eDOC plans to release new features that will help credit unions mitigate risk of check fraud with restrictive endorsement detection and support for Harland Clarke PhotoSafe Checks.

eDOC Innovations is the nationwide company specialised in mobile enterprise digital transaction management and ecommerce software for credit unions.The company’s products include solutions for remote mobile and in-branch closings, mobile e-signature processing, digital asset lifecycle management, intelligent and interactive form automation, mobile remote deposit capture, electronic statements and more.