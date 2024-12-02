Edge integrates Bitrefill and Wyre into crypto wallet app

Bitrefill is a mobile top-up and gift-code service provider while Wyre is a fiat-to-crypto exchange service. With Bitrefill, users will be able to purchase a variety of gift-codes to be used on leading retailers including Amazon and Walmart. The integration with Wyre will enable Edge users to purchase cryptocurrencies directly from their bank accounts at a 1% fee.

Wyre only supports the purchase of two main cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, but once the user has purchased these coins, they can swap them for each other or for other Edge supported currencies such as Dash at a low fee. Overall this new integration allows users of Edge wallet to acquire and spend cryptocurrency all within the application.

Even though Edge wallets supports several digital assets, the Bitrefill integration works in the favor of Dash more than any other asset. This is because, with Bitrefill, Dash will be able to showcase one of its best features the InstantSend.

Through InstantSend, gift-codes and vouchers purchased through Bitrefill will be delivered instantly to recipients as opposed to the other assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum that have to wait for network confirmations. On top of this feature, Dash users on the Edge wallet will receive a further 10% discount for all Bitrefill transactions processed.