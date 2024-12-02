Edge adds BitPay Protocol for error-free spending

First launched in 2017, BitPay Protocol ensures accurate payments by eliminating payment exceptions including overpayments, underpayments, late payments, unconfirmed payments, and potential double-spends. As the crypto industry continues to evolve and attract new customers, payment accuracy is important. The BitPay Protocol facilitates accurate blockchain payments in-store and online.

Through adoption of the BitPay Protocol, wallets, including Edge, have access to Verifone’s 600,000 merchants. With a footprint of 35 million devices, Verifone’s crypto payment service automatically enables those wallets that have the BitPay Protocol integrated to spend crypto on both in-store and online purchases. BitPay’s goal is to work with all wallets, and it is the only payment processor who works with more than 100 different wallets to facilitate and optimise consumer-to-business and business-to-business payments.

Edge supports over 1.7 million accounts in ten languages across 179 countries. Edge is a non-custodial wallet where customers can buy, sell, trade, and spend over 130 digital assets. Automatic client-side encryption ensures Bitcoin keys are always encrypted and protected from malware. Edge enables customers to have control of their private keys with the familiarity and ease of mobile banking. Its connectivity to multiple public blockchain nodes ensures wallets function even if Edge servers are down.