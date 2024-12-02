EdfaPay obtains licence for its financial payment solutions in Tunisia

According to the official press release, this step helps strengthens EdfaPay plans for expansion in Africa in the field of financial payments, to assist countries in their digital transformation.





WePay's platform is the result of combining the experience of Saudi's EdfaPay and the fintech services of Tunisia's WePay. The expansion aims to provide payments integrated solutions to keep up with global market demands, and to promote advanced technological payments in the region.





EdfaPay has previously obtained licenses from global payment companies; such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, before obtaining the local Tunisian authentication. The startup is ready to launch its service in May 2024 along with the announcements of many signed contracts with clients from Tunisia and Morocco.





Moreover, the press release notes that WePay will be introducing and advancing fintech products such as checkout and SoftPOS. Additionally, it will be launching WePay International, a cross-border payment service for residents abroad, providing customers with a seamless and secure payment experience.





This opens a new chapter for EdfaPay to expand to African and European markets with its vision of improving the fintech payments experience for consumers around the world.





About the companies

EdfaPay is a Saudi Arabia-based startup in the field of technical payments that strives to improve the electronic payment experience and provide innovative solutions to customers around the world.







We-Settle is a financial services company based in Tunisia that provides financial payment services to the region based on Open Banking and Open Financing processes. It has achieved major milestone by establishing its platform for the national billing solution service, Paysmart.