





Following EdfaPay’s expansion into Tunisia in April 2024 , the current announcement, which allows the firm to operate in the country, supports its commitment to enable the global financial landscape. The newly obtained licence is set to allow EdfaPay to provide its financial solutions, including Soft POS and Payment Gateway, to merchants and customers across Morocco. Through its knowledge and sustainable technology, the firm plans to increase the efficiency, security, and simplicity of financial transactions.Furthermore, representatives from EdfaPay highlighted that the expansion into Morocco assists the company as it further grows its footprint and delivers its solutions to additional markets. The company underlined its allegiance to offering Moroccan businesses and consumers optimised financial technologies, whilst improving their transaction experience and contributing to the local economy. In addition to Morocco, EdfaPay currently provides its solutions to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Latin American markets, and Tunisia. Securing the licence enables the firm to solidify its position in the fintech industry as it moves forward in developing strategic collaborations and contributing to the financial growth and stability of the Moroccan market.