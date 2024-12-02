Edenred Payment Solutions has partnered with Hnry, a tax automation and accounting service for sole traders.

The alliance will see EPS offering a suite of B2B BaaS features to support Hnry’s tax and payments automation platform. After launching in New Zealand and Australia, Hnry now rolls out in the UK, delivering a solution for sole traders navigating business admin, taxes, and expenses.

Making self-employment simple and affordable

The UK government wants to have its Making Tax Digital plans go live in April 2026, and sole traders are currently seeking a better way to manage their taxes. There are 2.9 million sole proprietorships across the country, making it the most common business structure in the UK. Hnry aims to support freelancers, contractors, and other sole traders with a dedicated account, automatic deduction, and tax payment to HMRC on their behalf.

Leveraging Hnry, sole traders take advantage of automated tax calculations and payments through the Hnry Account, removing the need for traditional accountants and manual processes. They also benefit from access to tools they may need to manage finances specific to their business.

To enable this feature, Edenred Payment Solutions offers Hnry regulatory cover as an FCA-authorised emoney institution, virtual Mastercard cards enabled for Google Pay and Apple Pay, emoney accounts with sort code and account number, and access to Faster Payments, BACS and CHAPS. Additionally, the company offers payment processing and fraud monitoring, real-time notifications, CoP, and BIN sponsorship.

Hnry chose Edenred Payment Solutions for its regulatory expertise, technical capabilities, and market knowledge, as well as its licencing and ability to work fast and understand the nuances of launching in a highly regulated environment. Hnry’s mission is to make self-employment simple and affordable, and the partnership with Edenred plays a key role in bringing the necessary solutions to market. Hnry’s customers in New Zealand and Australia spend 70% less time and 75% less money on tax and financial admin than the average sole trader, according to the company.