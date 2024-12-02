Edenred Payment Solutions partners with thinkmoney

Established in 2003, thinkmoney aims to offer financial products and services to promote access, equality, and inclusion. According to the company press release, the majority of its customers utilise current accounts with features such as a smart budgeting tool and a user-friendly digital banking app.

Through this partnership, Edenred Payment Solutions will offer a comprehensive range of payment services, covering card processing, settlement, banking processing (including transaction screening), improved mobile wallet functionality, and connectivity to various payment schemes. Leveraging Edenred Payment Solutions' technical capabilities, thinkmoney aims to elevate the customer experience across all channels and support innovation to expand its product range.

Regarding this new collaboration, representatives from thinkmoney, emphasised the significance of Edenred Payment Solutions' contribution to their technology stack, citing the team's extensive experience and expertise. They also highlighted the stability and reliability of the platform, which is important for scaling existing offerings and venturing into new product and market segments.

The partnership involves complex platform integrations with thinkmoney's existing banking relationships and the UK's Faster Payments scheme. The goal is to ensure a seamless transition for thinkmoney's customers without service interruptions. By utilising Edenred Payment Solutions' API and technology stack, thinkmoney aims to provide real-time connectivity and modern digital services.

Officials from Edenred Payment Solutions expressed support for companies making a positive impact, commending thinkmoney's growth and customer-centric approach. The collaboration is seen as evidence of Edenred Payment Solutions' ability to assist large-scale enterprises, supporting their steady growth and providing enhanced product functionalities.

Thanks to the stability and scalability of Edenred Payment Solutions' platform, thinkmoney plans to offer customers a more convenient and connected account service. The partnership aligns with thinkmoney's efforts to expand into European markets and explore potential B2B product offerings.

More information about Edenred Payment Solutions

Edenred Payment Solutions is a payment solutions provider in Europe, offering digital banking, Embedded Finance, and card-based solutions. As an Electronic Money Institution regulated by the FCA and NBB, it allows fintechs, corporates, and retailers to deliver unique product experiences without technical and regulatory complexities. Edenred Payment Solutions works with brands such as Tide, Monese, Sainsbury’s, Foncia, and Bouygues.