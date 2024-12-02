Ecwid, Endurance team up for ecommerce solution

As per the partnership, Endurance will market Ecwid as an ecommerce widget, enabling customers from Endurance’s brands to add an online store which integrates with their existing website.

The Ecwid solution enables a retailer to operate storefronts on many online websites at the same time, all managed from a single control panel. Using their iPhone or iPad, Endurance customers can also create a mobile point-of-sale (POS) system with synchronized, offline/online inventory and sales order information.

Ecwid is a cloud-based ecommerce platform that allows SMBs to create professional online stores and embed them into any existing web, mobile, or social website. Ecwid has over 400,000 registered merchants in 175 countries and is available in 45 languages.

Endurance International Group is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed online. Endurance provides a suite of over 150 products and services that includes web presence and mobile websites, email and ecommerce solutions, as well as more advanced offerings, such as SEO services, scalable computing, security, storage and backup, online marketing and productivity solutions.