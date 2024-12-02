Ecwid closes Series B funding, plans to extend mobile and social commerce

The USD 5 million funding was led by iTech Capital with participation from Runa Capital, which provided Ecwid’s Series A funding. Ecwid will use the Series B funds to extend its mobile and social commerce products and to expand its global distribution partner.

Ecwid will also help small-to medium-sized (SMB) merchants get online and synchronize their offline and online commerce by integrating ecommerce with their point-of-sale systems.

Ecwid is a cloud-based ecommerce platform that allows SMBs to create professional online stores and embed them into any existing web, mobile, or social site. Ecwid has over 400,000 registered merchants in 175 countries, and is available in 45 languages.