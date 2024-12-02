Ecwid adds Stripe for merchant payments

After setting up a Stripe account, Ecwid merchants select the Stripe payment option in their system settings to start taking payments for their online stores. Many Ecwid merchants manage multiple stores across websites, mobile or social media websites, as the trend in distributed commerce (many storefronts across many venues) accelerates.

Stripe enables developers to complete transactions without setting up merchant accounts and dealing with banks. The service is customised for web developers who want to make the application according to their specific requirements. The API allows developers to build their own payment forms avoiding PCI requirements and accepts payments by using minimal coding.

Ecwid is used by over 400,000 retailers in 175 countries and is available directly and through a network of partners. The multi-platform Ecwid is also Facebook’s most popular store builder app.

