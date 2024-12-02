Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay : ups and downs of ecommerce market - report

In Ecuador, B2C ecommerce lags behind due to low internet penetration, but according to yStats, this is going to change gradually, due to an increased access to the web via mobile devices among the local customers.

In Paraguay, small B2C ecommerce sales, generally, were materialized in foreign online shops in 2012. Internet penetration is relatively low, but is growing on a yearly basis. In Peru, the penetration of credit card and internet usage can accelerate B2C ecommerce, which was home for foreign players in 2012.

Uruguay has witnessed an upward trend in mobile device use, one of the driving factors for the development of B2C ecommerce in this country. The number of mobile internet subscriptions has grown by a half every year since 2010. Improvement in the quality of online retailer offerings and logistics are, hence, needed to boost sales further.