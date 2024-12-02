ECSG asks for feedback on SEPA cards standardisation volume

The industry association in charge of cards standardisation in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) released version 8.5 of its SEPA Cards Standardisation Volume for a three-month public consultation. The volume aims to get cards standardisation, interoperability, and security in Europe.

Following the same timing and methodology as the volume version 8.5 consultation, Tokenization Considerations for SEPA Card Payments is also being published for consultation on its website. This document details the requirements or recommendations for the adoption and implementation of tokenization in the SEPA region and includes references to global standards where available.