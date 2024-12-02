ECS Fin expands partnership with INSTANT

According to the official press release, these services are set to advance the automation of complex workflows, engage intelligent UI, and provide a comprehensive view of financial transactions, positions, and balances globally across all regions for financial institutions and corporations.

The complexities in movement of money and securities starting from initiation to clearing and settlement, and beyond to data governance and reporting calls for an enhanced platform that makes processing activities smoother, more transparent, and faster, thus improving trust and efficiency in financial markets.











This significant move to collaborate will help provide critical financial information, reporting, and relational intelligence instantly as soon as transactions are initiated, progressed, and settled through complex workflows that involve multiple parties, risk, and compliance.





Key benefits of the revolutionised platform

Supporting payments, trade management, clearing, settlement, and real-time tracking;

End-to-end processing and monitoring of all movement of money and securities covering transfers and FX;

Real-time information facilitates early intervention on the status of each trade from all parties through the Swift Securities View and Swift gpi;

Real-Time reconciliation to streamline and accelerate the reconciliation process;

Intelligent Routing to minimise cost and/or settlement time;

Data summarisation and analytics to deliver comprehensive financial reports at real-time.

In today's fast-paced financial market, staying ahead means leveraging technology that enhances efficiency and ensures compliance and market relevance. INSTANT’s advanced integrated intelligent network is a sophisticated architecture that transforms data into the essential foundation of all strategic, actionable intelligence.





About ECS Fin

ECS Fin builds end-to-end payments and trade processing solutions that accelerate innovation and collaboration in financial services, facilitating better experiences for communities, banks, businesses, and people. Its transaction-processing approach brings together several innovators and partners to streamline their business processes and enhance operational efficiency.







About INSTANT® Intelligence

INSTANT empowers global organisations with INSTANT Intelligence across their enterprise from a single connected platform. From worldwide receivables reconciliation, FX, and liquidity management to supply chain, marketing, and performance management, INSTANT enables instantaneous worldwide transaction visibility. INSTANT and its global partners IBM, AWS Microsoft, Google Cloud, Lenovo, and UST provide technologically advanced products and services in the most secure, scalable, and innovative environments.

