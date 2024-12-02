ECR introduces the GoFree device

GoFree has been designed specifically for the airline sector, and with inbuilt Miura PED. The device incorporates the ECR AirPoS technology, and uses customer data to facilitate the passenger and crew experience. It is also designed to work as part of a full end-to-end airline system.

Airline crew can now take contactless payments anywhere in the world, as all ECR transactions are settled in the local client’s currency, and clients are protected against chargebacks.

The technology offers fast seat upgrades, enabling crew and passengers the ability to view and manage availability and make payments simply. AirPoS also integrates with in-flight entertainment systems to take payments for at-seat services and ordering.

Moreover, GoFree can communicate with the Go2’s inbuilt printer, or with a small, standalone receipt printer for any operations requiring it, and it can fully support e-receipts.