ecoPayz launches payment card into the UK market

The ecoVirtualcard can be used to spend around the world wherever MasterCard is accepted. With the ability to run the card independent of the customer’s bank account, the card offers security and privacy as it expires once used, ensuring it can never be lost or stolen. The card is available in GBP, USD and EUR.

ecoPayz is a brand of PSI-Pay, a global payment solutions provider offering payment services to customers and businesses across the globe. PSI-Pay is also a member of MasterCard, offering virtual and physical card programs for companies and individuals worldwide.