ecoPayz launches ecoAccount app

The ecoAccount app enables users to access and use their account 24/7 using their iPhone, iTouch, iPad and Android phone. Customers are able to purchase gifts whilst on the train, check their balance at the airport, top up whilst on holiday and get access to their money on the go.

ecoPayz is a brand of PSI-Pay, a global payment solutions provider offering payment services to customers and businesses across the globe. PSI-Pay is also a member of MasterCard, offering virtual and physical card programs for companies and individuals worldwide.

In recent news, ecoPayz has launched its one-use payment card, dubbed ecoVirtualcard, that enables consumers to pay for goods online and over the phone.