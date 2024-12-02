econtext Asia and All In Pay partner for cross-border payments

The partnership will promote cross-border payment services to key regions where econtext Asia operates, including Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Indonesia, India and Vietnam. This cooperation provides a way for merchants to enter the Chinese market and provides a payment service for Chinese consumers to use for global purchases.

According to a third-party estimate, the number of cross-border shoppers in China has already reached 18 million in 2013, with purchases valued at more than USD 32 billion. It is estimated that the market will reach USD 160 billion by 2018 and cross-border shopping will be generally accepted by Chinese internet users as a way to shop online.

econtext Asia Limited is an intermediate holding company under Digital Garage Group. Digital Garage Group’s payment segment is operated by econtext ASIA through subsidiaries including VeriTrans, a credit card payment service provider in Japan; and ECONTEXT, a convenience store payment provider in Japan.

ALL IN PAY Network Services (All In Pay) is a domestic third party payment service provider in China. Its business scope covers online, offline and mobile internet payment services.