Ecommpay to support Project Nemo





Following this announcement, the payments solutions provider Ecommpay is expected to support Project Nemo for the entire duration of its 12-month campaign. This initiative is set to connect disability inclusion experts with fintech decision-makers in order to further accelerate their disability inclusion journey and efforts.

More information on the initiative announcement

Ecommpay represents a financial ecosystem that was designed in order to give businesses and collaborators the possibility to make and receive online transactions around the world. The firm combines several direct acquiring capabilities, alternative payment methods, as well as mass payouts and an in-house risk management system in one integration.

Project Nemo represents a grassroots strategy that was developed in order to work with disability experts and service providers with the aim of educating companies and businesses on how to make the UK fintech industry more inclusive and safe for individuals and clients who are part of the disability community.

As part of its commitments to diversity, security, and inclusion, Ecommpay is partnering with Project Nemo in order to address and ultimately solve the accessibility within the fintech and payment space. This will take place by providing the needed support and expertise across several areas of the campaign throughout the year. At the same time, this is set to include the procedure of raising awareness through the use of joint marketing initiatives, as well as supporting Project Nemo’s marketing and events needs, from content writing, to design, and most recently delivering sponsorship for the exhibition stand that took place at the Money 20/20 event in Europe.



