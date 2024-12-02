ECOMMPAY taps Nium for payments expansion into global markets

The partnership will enable ECOMMPAY to offer payouts to merchants in various regions across the globe, made directly to the bank accounts of the user in the country of choice, using a local network. It also offers merchants a closed-loop system where the entire payment journey is managed in one dashboard.

Nium representatives stated that the partnership with ECOMMPAY consolidates Nium’s expanding footprint in Europe and the UK. Their global payments infrastructure will provide capabilities to the partner’s customers, who are looking to grow internationally.

Taking an individual approach to each merchant, ECOMMPAY offers a range tailored products, features, and technologies to streamline the payment process for end-users. Consumers can pay for goods and services on any device through a single, unified payment gateway. The company caters to corporate customers in the retail, travel, mobility, hospitality, and online gaming industries.