The company aims to help ecommerce merchants in the region provide consumers with their preferred payment methods. Simple integration is now available with Satispay, MyBank, and BANCOMAT Pay, in addition to acquiring and credit card payments.











A wider range of payment methods for shoppers in Italy

Italy’s ecommerce landscape is growing, presenting more opportunities for merchants. With nearly a fifth of all online purchases by Italians made from international merchants, the market offers potential for ecommerce businesses. B2C ecommerce in the country is valued at USD 51 billion, with Italian ecommerce shoppers spending an average of USD 1007 per year, according to the market data. Moreover, 69% of ecommerce purchases are made using alternative digital payment methods, with e-wallets accounting for 35% of online transactions, and cards representing 31%.

An Ecommpay research shows that the lack of payment choice, and particularly lack of recognised local payment methods, is a key factor in basket abandonment on ecommerce sites. The company’s payment choice functionality increases acceptance rates by 2-3%, improving merchant sales performance. The addition of alternative payment methods alongside credit cards also delivers cost savings for merchants.

This suite of payment methods and e-wallets is tailored to the Italian market, and it delivers improved support for ecommerce merchants expanding in the country, alongside traditional card and bank transfer payment options. With this initiative, Ecommpay aims to support businesses in creating a localised checkout experience, ultimately driving higher conversion rates and fostering customer loyalty.

Ecommpay’s platform ensures an efficient transaction process, enabling merchants to capitalise on the increasing trend of mobile commerce. With 160 languages available globally, merchants operating in Italy also have the facility to display payments pages in the local language based on customer IP addresses and by reading the main language on their device.