ECOMMPAY rolls out payment gateway GATE2025

The company claims that GATE2025 can handle 1000 transactions per second, being more powerful than its predecessor.

ECOMMPAY aimed to keep the process of integration and customisation of GATE2025 simple, the software being built using microservice architecture, which dives responsibilities among various applications, comprising a suite of interdependent elements.

GATE2025 was created to address the needs of every participant of the payment process, from the merchant to the end-user. For the ecommerce specialists working on behalf of business owners and accessing the payment gateway on a daily basis, the company has introduced an interface with customisable settings.