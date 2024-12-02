ECOMMPAY releases all-in-one payments solution for aviation

The payment solution accepts payments any time and is intuitive, managing the demand faced by private aviation businesses. The invoicing process is sped up, payments being accepted through personalised payment links whilst payouts to vendors are managed from a unified dashboard.

Multiple private aviation businesses, including Quantum Via, LLJets, Aim Of Emperor, Mirai Flights, ELBJETS, Amber Jet, and Main Passenger Club are already using the all-in-one payment management platform, sending and receiving payments on the ground and in the air.

ECOMMPAY’s private aviation payments solution was created to service the increased demand for private jets, with clients regularly booking at peak times or at very short notice. Taking note of current trends and demands, ECOMMPAY has created a bespoke service for the growing number of younger clients who now prefer to use cryptocurrencies rather than traditional bank transfers and are therefore more likely to use mobile devices to make bookings.

With the new offering, private aviation companies have access to one dashboard for an entire payment infrastructure and can offer their clients access to their preferred bank via Open Banking, card, or crypto payment methods, as well as being able to proceed to checkout from any device with e-invoicing. Businesses also have access to high transaction limits, 99% average acceptance rates, and fixed fees so they can manage their business on a global scale via one dashboard.