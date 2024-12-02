Ecommpay partners with PayPal

The new feature was designed to enable merchants to collect recurring PayPal payments alongside existing subscription card payments and direct debits. Targeted at businesses with subscription-based models, such as meal kit deliveries and pay TV services, the addition responds to increasing client demand for diversified payment methods. The integration expands Ecommpay's partnership with PayPal, complementing existing services such as PayPal Express Checkout and PayPal Pay Later.

Merchants can manage PayPal subscriptions through their dashboard, overseeing billing cycles, amounts, customer data, and transaction histories. This feature aims to enhance payment flexibility and operational efficiency for Ecommpay's clients, facilitating seamless subscription management, including modifications and cancellations.

Considering this new development, representatives from Ecommpay emphasised the platform's commitment to supporting business growth through streamlined online payments. In turn, officials from PayPal UK highlighted the benefits of offering customers multiple payment options, which can improve sales opportunities for small businesses facing various operational challenges.

What else has Ecommpay been up to?

In June 2024, Ecommpay revealed its partnership with BigCommerce to offer an optimised payment ecosystem designed for conversion and growth. Following the announcement, Ecommpay added BigCommerce to its list of integrations with other CMS and ecommerce platforms. This process aimed to offer an optimised and secure payment ecosystem built for improved conversion and development.

In addition, both companies continued to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

